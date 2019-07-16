RUNNER DIES AT TVA TRAIL

MUSCLE SHOALS– Authorities tell ShoalsInsider.com a runner collapsed and died of natural causes in the early morning hours of Tuesday at the TVA Trail.

Colbert County Coroner Justin Gasque says Charles Andrews,74, Muscle Shoals, died at TVA’s Walking Trail between 3:00 – 3:30 am near the corner of Reservation Road and the entrance to the Rockpile.

“He was unresponsive when paramedics arrived,” said Gasque. “It was from natural causes. No foul play is suspected.”

“It looked to me like a possible heart attack. He may have overdone it on the walking trail,” Gasque said.

A TVA spokesperson says the call came in a little after 3:30 am.

Andrews worked for the Alabama Cooperative Extension in the Colbert County Courthouse.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Andrews at this difficult time.

ShoalsInsider.com – Keeping You informed