Muscle Shoals man dies in truck crash

MUSCLE SHOALS–Two trucks collided early this morning claiming the life of a Muscle Shoals man.

Troopers tell ShoalsInsider.com that around 6:10 this morning James Matthew Wilcoxson, 32, was killed when the 2006 Ford 350 he was driving was struck by a tractor semi-trailer.

Wilcoxson, who was employed by Alabama Painting was transported to Helen Keller Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Wilcoxson was not wearing his seatbelt.

The crash occurred at the intersection of AL 157 and County Road 61, two miles east of Muscle Shoals in Colbert County.

Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.

Jeff Roland – Publisher

Our heartfelt prayers and condolences go out to Matthew’s friends and family.