UNA’s College of Education and Human Sciences among 60 Educator Prep Programs Recognized for National Excellence

FLORENCE– The Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP) announced that the University of North Alabama’s College of Education and Human Sciences is one of 60 providers from 26 states to receive accreditation for their educator preparation programs. The Spring 2021 review by the CAEP Accreditation Council resulted in 60 newly accredited EPPs, bringing the total to 423 providers approved under the CAEP Accreditation Standards – rigorous, nationally recognized standards that were developed to ensure excellence in educator preparation programs.

“These institutions meet high standards so that their students receive an education that prepares them to succeed in a diverse range of classrooms after they graduate,” said CAEP President Dr. Christopher A. Koch. “Seeking CAEP accreditation is a significant commitment on the part of an educator preparation provider.”

Educator preparation providers seeking accreditation must pass peer review of the CAEP standards, which are based on two principles:

Solid evidence that the provider’s graduates are competent and caring educators, and

Solid evidence that the provider’s educator staff have the capacity to maintain and enhance the quality of the professional programs they offer.

If a program fails to meet one of the standards, it is placed on probation for two years. Probation may be lifted in two years if a program provides evidence that it meets the standard.

“Our teacher candidates and faculty should be very proud of the work they are doing to positively impact the P-12 learners of Northwest Alabama,” said Dr. Katie Kinney, Dean of the College. “We’ve set a very high bar for our teacher prep program, and CAEP accreditation validates the hard work we are doing. Our students and their families are investing in an education program that is designated as nationally accredited for teacher preparation.”

UNA’s College of Education and Human Sciences joins 59 other providers to receive accreditation this spring, bringing the total number to 423 CAEP-accredited providers from 45 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico.

“UNA’s College of Education and Human Sciences has a long and successful history of preparing our graduates for their careers in the classroom and in administration roles,” said Dr. Ross Alexander, Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs. “This national accreditation affirms the good work happening on our campus and within COEHS.”