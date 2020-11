TYRUS MANSELL TO BE SWORN IN NOV. 11

Tyrus Mansell

TUSCUMBIA– Colbert County Commissioner-elect Tyrus Mansell is set to be sworn in on Wednesday, November 11th at the Colbert County Courthouse.

Mansell, who represents District #2, handily defeated incumbent David Black in the Republican Primary with a platform of honest and truthful government, for the position.

The oath of office will be administered immediately after the commission meeting that evening.