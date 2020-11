BODY FOUND IN COLBERT COUNTY

COLBERT COUNTY- A body was found around noon on Wednesday off of Jarmon Lane in rural Colbert County.

According to Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson, the body was found in a wooded area off of Jarmon Lane by some rabbit hunters.

When asked if the body is that of a male or female, Williamson replied

“All we can say right now is that a body has been found. We’ll release more information in the future, but that’s really all we can say right now,”