Two Students Awarded Keller Key at December Commencement

FLORENCE, AL – Two graduates from the recent commencement ceremonies at the University of North Alabama were honored as part of the event as recipients of the Keller Key. The Keller Key is awarded at each commencement to graduating seniors who have achieved the highest scholastic achievement. Recipients of this award are selected by a committee of faculty, staff, and students.

“These are significant accomplishments for our graduates, and the Keller Key represents the highest achievement a student can attain academically,” said Dr. Ross Alexander, Provost and Executive Vice President. “It is acknowledgement of the uncommon dedication and work these students exhibited as part of their education at UNA.”

This year’s recipients are:

Darby A. Madden, of Russellville, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education degree in Elementary Education. She has a 4.0 grade point average.

Elena Tumminello, of Deland, Fla., graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in Psychology. She has a 4.0 GPA.