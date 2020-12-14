KILLEN WOMAN DIES IN CRASH

LAUDERDALE COUNTY– A two-vehicle crash at approximately 3:39 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, has claimed the life of a Killen woman and injured three others.



According to Senior Trooper Greg Corble of the Quad Cities Post in Sheffield, Connie T. Parker, 66, of Killen was killed when the 2006 Ford Taurus she was operating failed to yield the right away to a 2016 Chevrolet Equinox.

Parker was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the 2006 Ford Taurus was transported by air to a hospital for treatment. Two other injuries occurred in the 2016 Chevrolet, one was transported by ambulance to a local hospital and one was transported by air to a hospital for treatment.



The crash occurred on U.S. 43 at the intersection of Alabama 64, approximately 3.5 miles south of Greenhill. State Troopers continue to investigate.