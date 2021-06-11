SHEFFIELD VFW CLOSED BY HOME OFFICE

THE SHEFFIELD VFW LOCATED AT 419 RALEIGH AVENUE

SHEFFIELD–The Sheffield VFW located at 419 Raleigh Avenue was closed on Tuesday of this week pending an audit to determine if the local chapter is following all local, state, and federal laws.

VFW State Adjutant Matthew Lambert tells the Insider the facility will remain closed until the audit has been completed.

No law enforcement agency was involved in the closure.

At one time the facility was the center of Sheffield night and social life with bands, high school sorority dances and the like for the past several decades.

The club, prior to the closing, had a thriving bar business that usually filled the parking lot with regular customers.

None of the administrators of this VFW post could be reached for comment.

STAFF REPORTS