POLICE STILL SEEKING ANSWERS IN TUSCUMBIA MURDER

MARY MALONE

TUSCUMBIA — STILL LOOKING FOR ANSWERS — Who murdered Mary Malone? It’s a question that investigators are still trying to find an answer to. Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan said as of Thursday there is no update in the case.

Malone was found dead inside her Davis Court home on February 7. Ruled as a homicide, police have spent weeks interviewing people in the community for possible leads, but they need more.

Logan said any information can help no matter how little. “The biggest thing for us is we want to bring justice for Mary’s family; they were very close to their mom and grandmother and they deserve closure on this,” said the chief.

Help the Malone family find that closure by calling the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers tip line at (256) 386-8685 or use the P3 Tips App. A cash reward is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest.

Source: Shoals Area Crime Stoppers