MANSELL UNSEATS BLACK IN PRIMARY

TYRUS MANSELL AND FAMILY

TUSCUMBIA– Tyrus Mansell has unseated two-term incumbent David Black in the Republican primary for the Colbert County District 2 Commissioners race.

Mansell, who works in pharmaceutical sales, said about his win, ‘I want the voters to know we are truly humbled by this win. and want to thank those that helped us along the way,”

“Please keep us in your prayers as we strive to make our cities and county grow and prosper for today and future generations,” said Mansell.

Mansell unseated David Black with 57% of the vote at 1173 to 868.

Commissioner Black, who is a lecturer in economics at UNA, could not be reached for comment.

Mansell takes office in November.

