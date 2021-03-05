Muscle Shoals City Council to Purchase a Pump for Shoals Retention Pound

MUSCLE SHOALS– At the last meeting of the Muscle Shoals city council, council members approved the purchase of two new pumps totaling $64,825.00 from MWI Pumps in Florida.

The existing pumps, located at the Shoals City Retention pond off Wilson Dam Road, were installed in 1987. New accommodations will be made to the retention pond off Airport Road to allow for the operation of the two new engines, giving each of the three pumps its own engine.

The next work session of the Muscle Shoals City Council has been called for Thursday, March 11th at 5:30 pm. The meeting will be held at the Cypress Lakes banquet room due to a conflict with the municipal court in session at city hall. The Council will discuss plans for future services and operational concerns.

The public is invited to attend. Social distancing guidelines will be observed.

By Elizabeth Reeder – Staff Writer