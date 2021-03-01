Lactation Pod Arrives on UNA Campus

FLORENCE – The Guillot University Center on the University of North Alabama campus is home to a new Mamava lactation pod, making UNA just the second college campus in Alabama to house this equipment designed to give nursing mothers a place to breastfeed or pump.

The initiative to bring the Mamava to UNA was spearheaded by the Division of Student Affairs and others over the course of the last three to four years. Funding for the pod was provided through the UNA Foundation and in support of the Strategic Planning and Budget Committee.

“As the Title IX Coordinator, I want our students and employees to succeed in a safe and supportive environment,” said Kayleigh Baker, who is also the UNA Compliance Administrator. “I am thrilled that these goals are shared by the entire UNA campus and that we have been able to support breastfeeding individuals on our campus by giving them an additional safe, clean, and private location to breastfeed or pump.”

The Mamava Original is housed on the first floor of the GUC near the mailroom. The Original model includes two spacious benches, a fold-down table, and power outlets. The pod may be located and unlocked with the free Mamava app and smart access system or with the assistance of the Office of Title IX. The Mamava is made in America, and there are more than 1,000 pods throughout the United States and Canada.

According to company literature, the lactation units costs between $15,000 – $23,000.