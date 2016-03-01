Boutique Air takes over Muscle Shoals Flight Service

Boutique Air is pleased to begin services in Northwest Alabama Regional Airport to and from Nashville and Atlanta. The airline was recently awarded the DOT Essential Air Service contract to provide service between Muscle Shoals and the two destinations after receiving strong support from local leadership and the broader community.

“We are excited to bring Boutique Air service to the community of Muscle Shoals and the surrounding areas,” said CEO Shawn Simpson. “Our focus on customer service and reliability has resulted in strong demand for our service in other markets, and we look forward to creating the same success story here.”

Fares will start at an introductory rate of $39 from Muscle Shoals to Nashville and $59 from Muscle Shoals to Atlanta. The schedule will feature two daily round-trip flights from Muscle Shoals to both Nashville and Atlanta. The schedule can be found online at www.boutiqueair.com.

Boutique Air operates a modern fleet of Swiss-made Pilatus PC12 aircraft. With amenities designed to make the flying experience as comfortable as it gets, the PC12 features reclining leather seats in an executive configuration, power outlets, a pressurized cabin, enclosed lavatory, and a top speed of 300 mph.

Boutique Air is an FAA certified air carrier providing both air charter and scheduled service. The airline currently services routes in Arizona, California, New Mexico, Texas, Colorado, Nebraska, Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama and Georgia.

The Shoals Insider and the Shoals Chamber of Commerce encourage everyone to Fly the Shoals!