Authorities release name of teacher charged with sexual misconduct with student

MOULTON–Police tell the Shoals Insider they have arrested Moulton Middle School teacher Taylor Brooks Boyles, who is 27 years old.

Boyles is charged with being a school employee engaging in a sexual act or deviant sexual intercourse with a student under the age of 19.

The Lawrence County school board notified authorities of the improper relationship.

Boyles turned herself into the Lawrence County Detention Center on Monday.

She was released after posting a $10,000 bond.

According to courthouse records, Boyles filed for divorce from her husband in March of 2017.

The victim was not one of the accused teacher’s students.

Shoals Insider – Keeping You Informed