UNA GOLFERS COMPETE IN NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS TODAY



KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The University of North Alabama men’s golf team begins its quest for an NCAA Division II National Championship on Monday as the Lions compete in a 20-team field at the Reunion Resort. The 20 teams will compete for three days, with the top eight teams advancing to match play on Thursday. The top two teams will face off in medal match play on Friday for the championship.

The 2017 championship field includes four teams from the Atlantic/East Regional, four from the Central/Midwest Regional, five from the South Central/West Regional and seven from the South/Southeast Regional.

UNA is making its 11th trip to the Division II Championships and its first trip since 2014. The Lions previously played in the championship event in 1996, 2000, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009 and 2014. UNA’s top finish was tied for second in 2008 and fourth in 2002.

Follow the results live on GolfStat:

http://results.golfstat.com/public/leaderboards/gsnav.cfm?pg=participants&tid=12872

ATLANTIC/EAST REGIONAL

1. Dominican (New York)

2. St. Thomas Aquinas

3. Charleston (West Virginia)

4. Le Moyne

CENTRAL/MIDWEST REGIONAL

1. Central Missouri

2. Ferris State

3. Lindenwood (Missouri)

4. Arkansas Tech

SOUTH/SOUTHEAST REGIONAL

1. West Florida

2. Florida Southern

3. Lynn

4. Florida Tech

5. Barry

6. Newberry

7. North Alabama

SOUTH CENTRAL/WEST REGION

1. California Baptist

2. Stanislaus State

3. Cal State East Bay

3. Western Washington

5. Cal State Monterey Bay