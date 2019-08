POLICE IDENTIFY DECEASED COUPLE, CAUSE OF DEATH

LEXINGTON- Authorities tell ShoalsInsider.com the couple that was found dead in a vehicle behind a house in rural Lauderdale county died of apparent gunshot wounds.

Investigators say James D. Ridgeway and his wife Carrie Ridgeway were found behind a home at 4410 Lauderdale County Road 456.

Authorities aren’t sure if the case is a murder-suicide or a double homicide.

More details as they become available.

SHOALSINSIDER.COM – Keeping You Informed