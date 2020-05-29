MAN IN HIGH-SPEED CHASE CAPTURED

QUINTON MARLOW KEEL

FLORENCE– Lauderdale County authorities have arrested a 23- year-old who led police on a high-speed chase through three counties.

Deputies with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department arrested Quinton Marlow Keel, who apparently fled a court ordered rehab from a 2020 drug case in Lauderdale County.

Police say Keel was in a stolen car. The chase reportedly started in Lawrence County and progressed through Colbert into Lauderdale county into the city of Florence.

Keel was arrested at the intersection of Pine Street and Court Street.

According to authorities, Keel is being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center without bond on two alias warrants. He is now facing possible escape charges and theft of property charges and a possession of methamphetamine charge, not to mention resisting arrest.

Staff Reports

