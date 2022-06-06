MAN DROWNS IN BOATING INCIDENT

Authorities say one man drowned after the boat he and another man were in capsized Wednesday morning.

The incident was reported to police and firefighters at 8:10 am, according to authorities.

The incident occurred near O’Neal Bridge and McFarland Park.

Some first responders speculated the two men may have struck a pylon or something causing the boat to capsize.



The other man in the boat was taken to a local hospital where he is expected to make a full recovery.

The name of the drowning victim has not been released pending family notification.



Alabama Marine Police, Florence Fire and Rescue, and Florence Police all responded to the call.

Since the incident involves a fatality, the marine police will be handling the investigation.