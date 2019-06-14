Florence police searching for wedding crasher

By Eric Marchan

Florence Police are asking the public for help in identifying the woman pictured above. She is believed to have stolen from at least two local weddings this past weekend.

Other brides have come forward to say that the same woman was at their wedding and gifts came up missing. One bride said she was found in her dressing room alone with the door closed. However, at the time nothing was suspected until they realized gifts were missing.

The photograph above was caught on camera by security cameras. Now with a face to match the description given by other victims, it is believed that she also connect to other wedding thefts. Authorities in Limestone County say the lady fits the description of another wedding theft. In this wedding she stole several debit cards from the event. The thief was not an invited guest at the weddings, but crashed them.

Authorities are asking for your help in identifying the woman. If you have any information please contact the Florence Police Department at 256-760-6610 or you can text an anonymous tip to 274637 using the keyword “FPDTIP” plus your message.