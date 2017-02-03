Florence man dies in two-car wreck

FLORENCE-Authorities say a Florence man was killed in a two-car accident late Thursday afternoon around 6:30.

According to police, 86-year-old Robert Todd Long of 763 Lauderdale County Road 373, Florence, was killed when the Toyota Prius he was driving ran into oncoming traffic on Florence Blvd.

Tiffany Nicole Balentine, the driver of the other vehicle, a 2008 Chrysler Sebring, was not injured in the accident.

The crash occurred near the entrance to Evergreen Estates.

Police continue to investigate the incident.