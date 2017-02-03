Police need your help in identifying suspects

The Florence Police Department needs help identifying some theft suspects. A group of people took a stolen credit card on a shopping spree and were caught on camera.

On January 29th, the three people seen leaving the Hough Road Walmart in Florence had just used a stolen credit card.

Investigators say it was stolen from a vehicle in Sheffield not long before they used it. The trio was able to charge $200 on the card before it got shut-down.

The next day, this man tried to use the card at Walmart on Cloverdale Road, it got denied.

Can you identify this quartet of thieves? Shoals Area Crime Stoppers would like to hear from you.

The tip line is now open at (256)386-8685. You can also text your tip to 274637 (CRIMES), in the message type “tip1293” and your information. (When texting make sure to identify which case you are contacting us about.)

Your identity is kept anonymous, and the tip is worth a cash reward.