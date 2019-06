1 DEAD, 1 INJURED IN FLORENCE CRASH

FLORENCE- Police and emergency personnel responded to a fatal crash on Gresham Road, near the intersection of Seville Street, on Saturday.

Florence Police tell ShoalsInsider.com both drivers were transported to North Alabama Medical Center where one of the drivers died as a result of their injuries.

The victim’s names have yet to be released pending family notification.

Police continue to investigate the crash.

