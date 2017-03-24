Defense has text messages demanding money from accused BROOKS TO VOTE AGAINST FLAWED AMERICAN HEALTH CARE ACT » Pelham Man Pleads Guilty to Distributing Anabolic Steroids

BIRMINGHAM – A Pelham man pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to charges related to the distribution of anabolic steroids, announced state and federal officials.

MICHAEL ANTHONY SPANO, 30, pleaded guilty before Chief U.S. District Court Judge Karon O. Bowdre to one count of conspiracy to possess and distribute the anabolic steroids testosterone propionate, trenbolone acetate, nandrolone decanoate, testosterone enanthate and stanozolol in Jefferson and Shelby counties between May 2013 and May 2016. He also pleaded guilty to one count of possessing with intent to distribute those steroids in Shelby County on May 13, 2016.

“The defendant in this case imported bulk quantities of steroid powder into the United States through the mail and then manufactured injectable and oral steroids at a clandestine lab in his basement in Pelham, Ala.,” Gonzalez said. “Postal inspectors will vigorously investigate crimes where the U.S. Mails are used to place the public at risk. This case is an example of how postal inspectors, working with our law enforcement partners, seek to protect the public from the criminal misuse of the U.S. Mail.”

Spano is scheduled for sentencing July 27. The maximum penalty for both distribution charges is 10 years in prison and a $500,000 fine.

