Officers follow leaking fluid to catch suspected car burglar and career criminal

FLORENCE–A Decatur man with an extensive criminal record in Lauderdale County has made his way back to Florence for a one man crime spree.

Thankfully Florence police were on alert Tuesday night to capture Charles Michael Brewer, 44, of Decatur.

Police received a call of a reckless driver on Railroad Ave. According to a witness, Brewer ran off the roadway and rolled a vehicle, 1998 Jeep Cherokee. The vehicle landed up right, on its wheels, on the railroad tracks.

Brewer then drove away. Officers were able to follow his trail due to his vehicle leaking fluid. Brewer’s vehicle became disabled at Colorado Ave. and Sweetwater Ave. which is where the officers located him. Mr. Brewer had slurred speech and unsteady on his feet, at which time the officers arrested him for Public Intoxication. During a search of him officers found a pill bottle that was not his that had several different types of controlled substance pills in it. Mr. Brewer was also charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance. Mr. Brewer was transported to the Lauderdale County Detention Center and was booked with a $2,500.00 bond. Mr. Brewer was able to bond out of jail.

After Mr. Brewer was released from Lauderdale County Detention Center on the previous charges he was spotted inside a vehicle on Limestone St. When officers approached him he started walking from the vehicle. Mr. Brewer was stopped and identified, he was also asked about why he was in the vehicle and what he was doing out at this time of the morning. Other officers arrived and checked the vehicle he was in and saw the window busted out. Another vehicle was checked that officers saw him in earlier and found it broken into also. Mr. Brewer was arrested and transported to the Detention Center for booking. Mr. Brewer is currently in the Lauderdale County Detention Center charged with 2 counts of Breaking and Entering a Motor Vehicle, Possession of Burglar Tools, and Attempted Theft 1st.