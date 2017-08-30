UNA trainer indicted on sexual abuse charge

FLORENCE–UNA can’t seem to catch a break here lately. A former athletic trainer has been indicted for sexual abuse for having a sexual relationship with a student.

Nicholas Alexander turned himself in to authorities. UNA officals say they were informed of the incident back in March and released a statement today:

“The University of North Alabama is committed to providing a safe and nurturing learning environment for all students. A professional and well-trained staff addresses claims of sexual misconduct. Students impacted by sexual misconduct are provided strong resources and excellent support. After receiving allegations of Nick Alexander’s misconduct in March, UNA immediately removed him from campus and banned further contact with students. UNA reached out to the student and investigated. The investigation concluded that Mr. Alexander violated UNA policy. He resigned before UNA was able to terminate his employment. The matter is now with the District Attorney, and the University is providing its fullest cooperation. ”

It is not known if any other students may have been involved with Alexander.

In the release, the university says Alexander resigned before he was terminated.

Alexander is free on a $25,000 bail.