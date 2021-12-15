Mississippi Resident Sentenced to 78 Months in Prison for Healthcare Fraud Woman2Woman: Connecting Powerful Women » Dickens of a Christmas in Franklin, TN Last weekend Franklin, TN held their 36th annual Dickens of a Christmas. This festival has been going strong for 36 years. It’s held in downtown Franklin, TN. The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County recreated the time of Charles Dickens. People dress in clothing from that time and sing carols, sew quilts, show off woodworking and play music. It is so grand to be transporting back in time to another period that is also celebrating Christmas. There is fake snow spewing from the balcony of a building, people posing to take the perfect snowy Christmas photos while they’re lightly dusted with the stuff. Santa and Mrs. Claus even made an appearance By Josie Maxwell – Staff Writer Comments are closed.