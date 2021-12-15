Anne Rice dies at 80

ANNE RICE

Anne Rice, arguably the most prolific vampire writer of the modern era, passed away on December 11th, 2021 at the age of 80. She wrote over 35 novels, including her most popular best seller, Interview with the Vampire.

Interview with the Vampire is part of The Vampire Chronicles series which consists of thirteen books. Some of her other series’ are Lives of the Mayfair Witches, and Songs of the Seraphim, including others.

She died late Saturday from complications involving a stroke.

Her son, Christopher Rice responded on her Facebook Page:

“..Like my mother, her support for me was unconditional — she taught me to embrace my dreams, reject conformity and challenge the dark voices of fear and self-doubt. As a writer, she taught me to defy genre boundaries and surrender to my obsessive passions…”

“..I sat beside her hospital bed in awe of her accomplishments and her courage, awash in memories of a life that took us from the fog laced hills of the San Francisco Bay Area to the magical streets of New Orleans to the twinkling vistas of Southern California…”

He ends the post by saying next year they will celebrate her life in New Orleans, which is open to the public.

Josie Maxwell & Dee Jackson









Josie Maxwell & Dee Jackson – Staff Writers