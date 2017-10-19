ALABAMA HOUSE SPEAKER MAC MCCUTCHEON ENDORSES JUDGE ROY MOORE

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – On Wednesday, the Judge Roy Moore for U.S. Senate Campaign announced the endorsement of Alabama Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon (R-Monrovia). McCutcheon’s endorsement reflects the strong support Judge Moore has received from state Republican elected officials ahead of the December 12th special election.

“I am pleased to add my name to the continually-growing list of those endorsing Judge Roy Moore in his bid to fill the U.S. Senate seat vacated by Jeff Sessions,” McCutcheon said Wednesday. “Judge Moore is the only candidate remaining in the race who holds the same conservative beliefs and moral values that most Alabamians share, and he is the only one who will follow in the footprints that Jeff Sessions left behind.”

“The fact that noted liberal Democrats like Joe Biden and Tim Kaine are working feverishly to elect Judge Moore’s opponent offers concrete proof that Doug Jones opposes President Trump’s reform agenda and embraces Barack Obama’s ultra-leftist positions on issues like Obamacare, abortion, immigration, and gun control,” McCutcheon observed. “The liberal course that Doug Jones would chart for our nation directly contradicts the mainstream conservative views of average Alabamians.”

“For these reasons, Judge Moore has my firm support and my prayerful hopes for his successful election on December 12th.”