UPDATE: Florence attorney collapses during murder trial, heart attack ruled out

FLORENCE–Prominent Florence attorney Jean Darby collapsed this morning during the murder trial of Alfonso Jarmon.

Officials tell ShoalsInsider.com that Darby did not suffer a heart attack when she collapsed around 10:30 a.m. Doctors at ECM say it may have been a stroke or cerebral hemorrhage.

Presiding Circuit Court Judge Gil Self dismissed the jury after Darby collapsed.

One of the jurors is a registered nurse and began CPR on Darby immediately.

Paramedics with Shoals Ambulance Service took Darby to ECM Hospital where she remains in critical condition.

Darby has practiced law for 31 years.

Jeff Roland

