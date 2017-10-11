Tide prepares for Saturday’s Homecoming matchup with Arkansas

TUSCALOOSA. – The University of Alabama football team practiced in full pads for two hours on Tuesday afternoon at the Hank Crisp Indoor Facility.
The two-hour session focused on game planning for a balanced Arkansas offensive attack.
The Razorbacks feature the fifth-best scoring offense in the Southeastern Conference with an average of 32.6 points per game.
The two SEC Western Division foes will meet this Saturday, Oct. 14, in a 6:20 p.m. CT matchup at Bryant-Denny
Stadium.
The Crimson Tide’s homecoming game will air live on ESPN with Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit in the booth and Maria Taylor on the sidelines for the Alabama and Arkansas will meet for the 28th time in series history when the two square off this weekend.
The Crimson Tide holds the all-time advantage, 17-8 (after vacations), and was victorious in last year’s meeting, 49-30, in Fayetteville.
The Tide has won all 10 pairings under the direction of head coach Nick Saban, including a 27-14 win in the Razorbacks’ last visit to Tuscaloosa in 2015.
Earlier this week, redshirt senior offensive lineman Bradley Bozeman and junior defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick were named to ESPN.com’s Midseason All-America Team.
Bozeman, a solid force for the Tide, anchors the offensive front from his center position.
The senior lineman has helped provide protection for a balanced offensive attack that ranks atop the SEC in both scoring offense and total offense.
Fitzpatrick has had a productive season thus far, making an impact from multiple positions in the
defensive secondary.
Fitzpatrick also earned his fourth player of the week honor on Tuesday afternoon, being named the Lott IMPACT Player of the Week.
The junior defensive back earned the accolade thanks to his standout effort in the Crimson Tide’s 27-19 win at Texas A&M last Saturday where he finished with five tackles, including three for a loss while adding a forced fumble, one pass breakup and his first interception of the 2017 season. He also recovered an onside kick late in the game to secure the victory for the top-ranked Crimson Tide.
Source: University Communications Dept.