Police make arrest in Friday night hit and run

FLORENCE–Police have made an arrest in the Friday night hit and run that killed 57-year-old Kevin Doherty of Florence.

Investigators tell ShoalsInsider.com Christina Marie Carroll, 26, of 146 County Road 366, Florence, turned herself in this morning the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a charge of felony leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

Doherty was riding a motorized wheelchair at the time of the crash. He was flown to Huntsville Hospital after the crash where he later died.

According to Lauderdale County Courthouse records, Carroll was arrested in 2009 for illegal possession of prescription drugs and DUI.

Jeff Roland

