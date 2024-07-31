Florence Man Busted With 1,000 Fentanyl Pills

FLORENCE, Al. — A man was arrested Tuesday after authorities seized more than 1,000 fentanyl pills during a search of his home, police said.

Florence Police Department agents, along with the Lauderdale County Drug Task Force, executed a search warrant at 1814 Nassau Blvd in Florence.

Officers found approximately 152 grams, or about 1,600 pills, of fentanyl, as well as marijuana, spice, and drug paraphernalia, according to police.

Desmond Draytez Rhodes, 29, of Florence, was charged with trafficking fentanyl and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, police said.

The search warrant was obtained following reports of drug dealing at the residence, according to the Florence Police Department. The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office and the Lauderdale County District Attorney’s Office assisted in the investigation.