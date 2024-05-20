COLBERT COUNTY MAN ARRESTED FOR DRUG TRAFFICKING

A Jarmon Lane resident stands charged with drug trafficking after agents with the Colbert County Drug Task Force executed

a search warrant at his residence and found over two and a half ounces of crystal methamphetamine. This according to Task Force Director Curtis Burns, who said police had received numerous complaints of people coming to the residence on the 1200 block of Jarmon Lane.

Burns said Darian Owens, 52, was lying down on a sofa in the home when agents entered. Owens reportedly had the crystal meth hidden in a plastic bag under the sofa.

Drug agents also found drug paraphernalia, firearms, and a motorcycle that had been reported stolen from the city of Town Creek.

Owens is being held in the Colbert County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

Burns said a grand jury will decide if additional charges are added concerning the motorcycle.