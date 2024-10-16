PEDESTRIAN KILLED IN CRASH

NEWS ALERT FLORENCE

A single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian that occurred at approximately 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, has claimed the life of a Florence woman.

The pedestrian, Joyce Mansell, 72, was fatally injured when she was struck in the roadway by the 1996 Toyota 4Runner driven by Michael H. Bishop, 47, of Florence.

Mansell was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash by the Lauderdale County Coroner’s Office.

The crash occurred on Lauderdale County 11 near Alabama 157, approximately 10 miles north of Florence, in Lauderdale County. ￼

State Troopers continue to investigate the crash.