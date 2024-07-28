NEWS ALERT 🚨 MOULTON RUSSELLVILLE TEENAGER DIES FROM INJURIES SUSTAINED IN LAWRENCE COUNTY CRASH

According to Alabama State Troopers, a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, has claimed the life of a Russellville juvenile. The 14-year-old was seriously injured when the 2012 Toyota Camy LE, in which the teen was a passenger in, was struck by the 2021 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by John M. Long, 31, of Moulton. The 14-year-old was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment where the teen later succumbed to injuries on Friday, July 26. The driver of the Toyota Camry, Christina J. Landers, 36, of Russellville and the other juvenile passenger were also injured and transported to a local hospital for treatment. The crash occurred on Alabama 24 near the 57 mile marker, approximately three miles east of Moulton, in Lawence County. Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate the crash.