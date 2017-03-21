University of North Alabama to Hold Birthday Celebration For Mascots

FLORENCE, Ala. –The University of North Alabama will host a public birthday party for its lion mascots, Leo and Una, Wednesday, April 12 at 10 a.m.

The party will take place outside the lion habitat in Harrison Plaza on UNA’s campus.

Leo and Una will celebrate their 14th birthday, even though technically, their real birthday is in November.

Cookies and Coca-Cola products will be served, along with games for kids and face painting. The event is free and open to the public.

In case of rain, the event will take place Tuesday, April 25, at 10 a.m.

For more information: Dr. Judy Jackson at 256-765-4896 or jtjackson@una.edu