University of North Alabama Makes Chronicle of Higher Ed List of Private Gifts Thanks to McKinney Donation

FLORENCE, Ala. – The University of North Alabama is among some impressive company, ranking #57 on the Chronicle of Higher Education’s list: Recent Private Gifts to Higher Education (May 2017).

The ranking came in response to a recent $1 million gift made by brothers Joe McKinney and Chester McKinney Jr., in honor of their late mother and UNA alumnae, Connie D. McKinney.

Dr. Deborah Shaw, UNA’s vice president for University Advancement, said making the Chronicle of Higher Ed’s list is something to truly be proud of.

“We’re lucky to have such wonderful donors who understand how transformative their gifts are to our institution,” Shaw said. “What made their gift so unique, and others on the list, was that it was an outright gift, not paid in several years over installments, which is typical and expected for most large gifts,” she said.

The gift to the College of Education and Human Sciences will help support what is now known as the Connie D. McKinney Department of Human Sciences, Hospitality, and Design.

According to the Chronicle of Higher Education, gifts and biographical information were compiled from news articles, news releases and The Chronicle of Philanthropy’s database of charitable gifts. Only gifts of $1 million or more in a given year are included in the database. The value of gifts is based on information from institutions or donors at the time the gifts were promised or received.

For more information, or to see the full list:

http://www.chronicle.com/article/Recent-Private-Gifts-to-Higher/240122