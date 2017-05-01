UNA’s Paulk Wins National Award for Advising

FLORENCE, Ala. – Dr. Amber Paulk, University of North Alabama associate professor of Sociology and Family Studies, has been awarded the Outstanding Advising Award – Faculty Academic Advising by the National Academic Advising Association (NACADA).

Established in 1983, the NACADA Annual Awards Program for Academic Advising honors individuals and institutions making significant contributions to the improvement of academic advising.

Paulk said part of the criteria to win an award requires letters of recommendation from current students.

“The students at UNA inspire and motivate me,” said Paulk. “So it is extremely humbling that so many of them chose to write letters to NACADA in support of my nomination for this award. It is such a privilege to serve my students and learn from them every day. I feel extremely honored that I get to be a small part of their journey,“ she said.

The NACADA hosts an annual conference each fall, as well as 10 regional conferences, international conferences, and intensive study of advising through various other events held throughout the year. NACADA publishes a scholarly journal, a quarterly e-publication and occasional special publications.

According to an NACADA press release, the impact of advising on student satisfaction and retention is well documented, “and it is through efforts such as those of your institution that we are able to share new advances with others.”