UNA’s Anderson College Of Nursing Posts Highest NCLEX Pass Rate Among Public Universities In Alabama

By Dominic Summerhill

FLORENCE – The University of North Alabama’s Anderson College of Nursing posted the highest NCLEX pass rate out of all the public universities in Alabama.

According to the third quarter first time NCLEX pass rate report, the Anderson College of Nursing at UNA boasts an NCLEX pass rate of 97.5 percent; a rate that is higher than the state average of 90.8 percent and the national average of 88.4 percent.

The NCLEX exam, also known as the National Council Licensure Examination, is a standardized exam that each state board of nursing uses to determine whether a candidate is prepared for entry-level nursing practice.

Dr. Vicki Pierce, Dean of the Anderson College of Nursing, said the program has had a long history of posting successful NCLEX pass scores, which she credits to the faculty.

“This achievement is directly related to a student remediation plan that was developed and implemented by our nursing faculty,” Pierce said. “When students answer a question incorrectly on a test, they are encouraged and expected to remediate or re-study the missed course content.”

Pierce said this may sound simple, but students are constantly learning new material that builds on previous knowledge. “Therefore,” she said, “it is important for students to understand all concepts.”

Pierce said that the program has a lot to offer to perspective students and past and present success of the program is important as they plan for the future. Another important tool for that growth will be the new home for the Anderson College of Nursing in Laura M. Harrison Hall, which will be completed in a few years.

“This state-of-the-art facility will enhance the learning environment for our students, and we believe that students who choose to enroll at UNA will not be disappointed,” Pierce said.

For more information on the Anderson College of Nursing: https://www.una.edu/nursing/index.html