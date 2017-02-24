UNA to Welcome Freshman Class of 2018 to Campus

FLORENCE, Ala. – The University of North Alabama will host a special visit day targeting high school juniors. UNA’s “Class of 2018 Visit Day” will take place March 18, in various locations on campus.

A schedule of the day’s events is below:

8 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. Check-In and Student Services Browse Fair

9:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. Welcome

10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Meet Your College

10 a.m.-1 p.m. Campus Tours

10 a.m.-1 p.m. Residence Hall Tours

11:30 a.m. -1 p.m. Lunch and Student Organization Fair

In addition to learning about all UNA has to offer, participants and their families will receive free entry to UNA’s baseball and softball games taking place that day. The baseball games will take place at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Softball will take place at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Registration will end after the first 200 prospective students sign up. Each student may bring two guests.

For more information or to register: https://www.una.edu/previewday/