UNA to Host Alabama Council for the Social Studies’ Fall Conference

FLORENCE, Ala. – The University of North Alabama campus will be the setting for the Alabama Council for the Social Studies’ fall conference, October 13.

The conference will feature a day of social studies professional development offered by leading social studies organizations and educators, including representatives from the Alabama Archives and Bicentennial Commission.

According to Dr. Lamont Maddox, UNA associate professor of Secondary Education, the conference will feature several sessions throughout the day, with six workshops per session. The focus of each workshop will be on one of the following strands: Early Childhood/Elementary; Geography/Middle School; American History/College and Career Readiness; Technology/World History; and Government/Economics/Civics.

“This is the first year the conference is being held in Florence,” Maddox said. “Needless to say we’re excited to show off our campus and provide a forum for social studies professionals to share their ideas! We hope to have the conference again in 2018, before it moves to another part of the state,” he said.

Maddox said the conference has typically been held in Birmingham at Samford University.

Dr. Jada Kohlmeier of Auburn University will be the featured keynote speaker. Kohlmeier is a distinguished social studies researcher and teacher educator. In addition, several exhibitors from education nonprofit organizations, corporations, and other groups will be on hand as well.

The Alabama Council for the Social Studies is the state level professional organization for social studies educators. It is affiliated with the National Council for the Social Studies (NCSS). Mrs. Tama Nunnelley, a social studies teacher at Guntersville Middle School, is the current president of the organization.

For more information on the Alabama Council for the Social Studies: https://www.alcss.org/

For more information on Social Studies at UNA: https://www.una.edu/education/index.html