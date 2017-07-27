UNA Needs Volunteers as Move-in Weekend Approaches

By Dominic Summerhill

FLORENCE, Ala. – Move-in weekend, or “Unpack the Pride” as it’s known around campus, will take place Aug. 17-19 at the University of North Alabama.

“Unpack the Pride,” is the period when returning students move back into the residence halls on campus. Since all freshmen are required to live-on at UNA, it can be a busy time.

That’s why Dr. Kevin Jacques, director of Housing & Residence Life for the Residential Experience at UNA, said students who haven’t declared an option for living should do so as soon as possible.

“Students need to make sure that they apply for the residence halls or send in their exemption to live at their parent’s permanent residence as soon as they can,” Jacques said.

However, if you have applied, there is still work to be done. Jacques said they’re trying something different this year, time slots. That’s why it’s important for incoming or returning students that will be moving, to keep a close eye on their UNA portal account for all the details.

“This year, students are to sign up for a move-in time for the day they are to move in,” Jacques said. “It helps us control how many cars are coming at a certain time so that we can be prepared.”

Jacques said UNA is also asking that students and families bring no more than two vehicles, and no U-Haul trailers are allowed. Additionally, Jacques said information related to what you can bring, from how to hang posters on your wall, to move in tips, can be found at https://www.una.edu/housing/fall-opening-2017/move-in-schedule.html

One area where there is still a need, volunteers.

“We are still accepting volunteers for unpack the pride,” Jacques said. “We need as many volunteers as possible to help the students; they’ll get T-shirts, food and drinks just for helping out”

Jacques also pointed out that traffic will be heavier during those days in August and motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes. However, if you forget, Jacques said they’ve teamed up with the Alabama Department of Transportation to place signs along the move-in routes as a reminder.

For more information, or to sign up as a volunteer:

https://www.una.edu/housing/fall-opening-2017/unpack-the-pride.html.