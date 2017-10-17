UNA Extends Helping Hand to Victims of Hurricanes

FLORENCE, Ala. – In addition to the funds raised by the Student Government Association, the University of North Alabama is now offering additional help to victims of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

Officials with UNA recently announced a series of changes they’ll be enacting in response to the storms. Those changes include a waiving of the application fee for the fall 2018 semester for any students affected. In addition, UNA will also waive the out-of-state tuition for students entering in the 2018-2019 academic year.

Officials say students can qualify for these changes if they reside or have legal guardians employed in an area that was deemed a federal disaster area.

Julie Taylor, UNA director of Admissions, said this is just another small thing the University is doing to try to help.

“These storms were catastrophic in many areas,” said Taylor. “And while we know there are many other concerns on the minds of people in those areas, we also know that some of those affected were students who were gearing up for college. We hope these few changes we’ve enacted might give them one less thing to worry about, so they can focus on recovery,” she said.

Students interested in finding out more information regarding this can contact the UNA Office of Admissions at 256-765-4608 or https://www.una.edu/admissions/index.html

By Bryan Rachal