UNA Continues ‘Light the Fountain” Tradition March 16

FLORENCE, Ala. – The unseasonably warm temperatures have made it feel like spring on the University of North Alabama campus. However, to officially kick off the season, the UNA Student Government Association (SGA) and the University continue a new campus tradition, “Light the Fountain.”

UNA’s “Light the Fountain” will take place Thursday, March 16, from 7 p.m. until about 9 p.m.

Harrison Fountain, as it’s known, has become a signature piece on UNA’s already gorgeous campus. Each year, when the fountain is turned on, students and visitors alike know that warmer weather is on the way.

This year, UNA Head Football Coach Bobby Wallace will have the honor of lighting the fountain to honor his many years of outstanding service to the University.

UNA vice president for Student Affairs, David Shields, said the event is an excellent tradition on UNA’s campus.

“Lighting the Fountain is a special event and new tradition at the University. In only our second year, it has become a highly anticipated event among the campus community,” Shields said.

“Tradition is important in universities because it builds a special shared connection to the institution and the educational experience of our students. Like all of our special traditions at the University of North Alabama, ‘Lighting the Fountain’ fits in perfectly with what we always try to do here, and that’s to provide a truly unique and comprehensive student educational experience,” he said.

Shields said having Coach Wallace participate in this year’s event is a perfect way to say thank you.

UNA’s “Light the Fountain” is open to the public. For more information: UNA Student Affairs at 256-765-4223 or https://www.una.edu/studentaffairs/vice-president-for-student-affairs.html