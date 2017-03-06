UNA COLOR RUN SET FOR APRIL 8



FLORENCE, Ala. — The University of North Alabama Athletic Department will hold its 4th annual UNA Color Run 5k and one-mile fun run on Saturday, April 8. The 5k will begin at 9:00 a.m., followed by the mile fun run at 9:15 a.m.

Registrations are accepted online at roarlions.com/colorrun.

Prices are $25 for the 5k and $15 for the mile until Wednesday, April 5th at noon. Registration on the day of the race is $30 for the 5k and $20 for the mile and begins at 7:30 a.m. in front of Flowers Hall.

The race is not timed and participants are welcome to walk the route. The 5K also has more color stations than the mile fun run.

The starting line and finish line will be located in front of Flowers Hall. It is recommended that participants arrive 45 to 60 minutes before the run begins to allow time for parking and registration. During the run, participants will be showered with purple and gold colored powder that is non-toxic, 100 percent safe, and biodegradable.

Participants are encouraged to wear white on the day of the run so the colors will really pop on their clothes. While the powder is not designed to stain, it is recommended that you bring a change of clothes or towels to sit on in your vehicle for the ride home. If you have sensitive eyes or wear contacts, please bring sunglasses or goggles to protect your eyes.