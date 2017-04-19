UNA Business Society Students Recognized at State Conference

By Guy McClure

FLORENCE, Ala. – The University of North Alabama College of Business students had a successful trip April 7 and 8 at the annual Phi Beta Lambda State Conference this year. 14 College of Business student chapter members traveled to Birmingham to compete with collegiate institutions throughout the state and 13 earned an award. Students were allowed to sign up for two competitions each. The students returned home with eight 1st place trophies, nine 2nd place certificates, and three 3rd place certificates.

Depending on the category of their individual competitions, students competed by writing papers, role playing, creating business plans, or developing a product or project in a production test.

First place winners included: Kristen Anderson, majoring in Finance, won 1st place in Macroeconomics. Alex Benson, majoring in Professional Management, won 1st place in Marketing Concepts. Brad Carter, majoring in Computer Information Systems, won 1st place in Network Design. Emily Davis, majoring in Professional Management, won 1st place in Organizational Behavior and Leadership and 1st place in the Local Chapter Annual Business Report. Thad Hogan, majoring in Professional Management, won 1st place in Project Management. Milan Patel, majoring in Economics won 1st place in Microeconomics and 1st place in Retail Management.

Second place winners included: Candace Doss, majoring in Finance, won 2nd place in Personal Finance. Jorge Felix-Rosaliano, majoring in Culinary, Nutrition, & Hospitality Management, won 2nd place in Networking Concepts and 2nd place in Information Management. Thad Hogan, majoring in Professional Management, won 2nd placed in Future Business Executive. Bria Paschal, majoring in Professional Management, won 2nd place in Sports Management and Marketing. Erica Pierce, majoring in Professional Management, won 2nd place in Entrepreneurship Concepts and 2nd place in Business Communication. Benjamin Sandell, majoring in Accounting, won 2nd place in Management Concepts. Rhitney Sturkie, majoring in Professional Management, won 2nd place in Computer Applications.

Third place winners included: Brad Carter, majoring in Computer Information Systems, won 3rd place in Cyber Security, Candace Doss, majoring in Finance, won 2nd place in Financial Concepts. Abby Sides, majoring in Accounting, won 3rd place in Accounting Principles.

“The hard work our students put in to this conference is evident in the recognition they received at this state event,” said Jill Simpson, Instructional Designer and Technologist for UNA’s College of Business and faculty co-sponsor of Phi Beta Lambda. “They have made both me and the University very proud.”