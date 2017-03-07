UNA Athletics’ Hodges Wins 2017 Arch Ward Award

FLORENCE, Ala.– University of North Alabama Assistant Athletic Director for Communication Jeff Hodges is the recipient of the 2017 Arch Ward Award by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA).

CoSIDA is comprised of more than 3,000 intercollegiate athletic communications and media relations professionals from colleges, universities and athletic conferences at all divisions of competition in the United States and Canada.

Hodges, in his 34th year serving as the chief communications officer for the UNA athletic department, is receiving CoSIDA’s oldest and most prestigious award. The Arch Ward Award has been presented annually since 1958 to a CoSIDA member who has made an outstanding contribution to the field of college sports information, and who by his or her activities, has brought dignity and prestige to the profession.

Shelly Poe, Auburn assistant athletic director for Media Relations, said she nominated Hodges for the award because “he truly cares about the student-athletes and teams that he works with. Jeff goes above and beyond to make sure their stories have a voice in the bigger narrative of UNA and of college athletics. He loves that university and the people who are associated with it, and that connection shows in all of his work.

“Beyond his exemplary output at UNA, he has also served our national organization for two decades as our secretary,” said Poe, “providing great communication and service to our 3,000+ members.

Poe said the Arch Ward Award traditionally goes to SIDs at the nation’s largest schools, “so this is a testament to how all our members feel about Jeff and his professional contributions.”

A Decatur, Alabama, native, Hodges has helped promote six national championship teams at UNA, hundreds of all-conference and All-American student-athletes, two Harlon Hill Trophy winners, worked at both the Summer and Winter Olympic Games, and is a long-time member of the Board of Directors of CoSIDA.

He’s also been the recipient of numerous CoSIDA awards, including the Warren Berg Award, the President’s Award and the CoSIDA 25-Year. Hodges has also been inducted into the CoSIDA Hall of Fame and serves as the board’s national secretary. Hodges’ 18 years on the board is the longest board tenure in the organization’s history.

The award named for Ward, who was sports editor of the Chicago Tribune from 1930 until he died in 1955, will be presented, June 12, at CoSIDA’s 60th annual convention at the Orlando Marriott World Center. Hodges will become just the second recipient from a non-Division I institution to receive the honor.

Congratulations from your friends at ShoalsInsider.com.