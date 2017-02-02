NORTH ALABAMA ADDS 34 FOOTBALL SIGNEES

FLORENCE, Ala. — University of North Alabama head football coach Chris Willis has announced the signing of 30 freshmen and four transfer student-athletes to National Letters of Intent to join the UNA program.Willis, set to begin his first season as UNA’s head coach after 15 seasons on the staff as an assistant, said he is excited about Wednesday’s results.

“I feel great about our signing day and feel like everything we’ve done will help move us in the right direction as a football team,” Willis said. “Our freshman class of signees, on paper, reminds me a lot of our class of 41 in 2012. We didn’t sign as many as that this year but we feel like the talent level is close if not better. We won’t know the results of that for two to three years down the line but we are very pleased with the players that we signed.”Players from that 2012 class won an unprecedented four straight Gulf South Conference Championships and advanced to the NCAA Division II Playoffs four consecutive seasons. Willis said the Lions 2017 signing class took into account trying to win another GSC title in 2017, while also looking forward to UNA’s transfer to Division I beginning in 2018.

“We added some transfers and freshmen that we feel can contribute right away and help us compete for a GSC championship,” Willis said. “We also upped our size a little on both the offensive and defensive line, and that’s something we’ll have to do in Division I.”

Willis said he felt the Lions also met their immediate needs across the board.

“We recruited balance throughout,” Willis said. “We got a little bit of everything and covered all positions. We focused on players who have been in winning programs and won championships and feel like we got good players from good programs.

Willis credited his coaching staff in putting the signing class together.

“We went to 160 high schools in eight days and 11 junior colleges in three days and it’s a credit to our assistant coaches and the relationships they have built with coaches and programs and these student-athletes,” Willis said.

UNA has already added two mid-year transfers to the program in running back Austin Hicks from Tennessee Tech and offensive lineman Khadedryck Todd from Jones Community College. They are already enrolled at UNA and Willis said the Lions still have room for a few other signees over the summer.

2017 UNA FOOTBALL FRESHMAN SIGNEES – 30

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Class Hometown High School

Samuel Barnes LS 5-9 180 FR Tuscumbia, Ala. Muscle Shoals

Jeffery Battle S 6-1 185 FR Birmingham, Ala. Ramsay

Dexter Boykin WR 6-3 195 FR Ensley, Ala. Fairfield

Jakobi Byrd WR 5-8 175 FR Florence, Ala. Florence

Dawson Cazola OL 6-2 295 FR Mt. Olive, Ala. Gardendale

Johnathan Coffee WR 6-3 190 FR Town Creek, Ala. Florence

Brody Collier OL 6-6 295 FR Madison, Ala. James Clemens

Payne Correll LS 5-11 205 FR Killen, Ala. Brooks

Kedarius Davis DE 6-2 274 FR Suwanee, Ga. Hebron Christian Academy

Kendall Davis QB/ATH 6-1 178 FR Clanton, Ala. Chilton County

Will Evans LB 6-2 210 FR Haleyville, Ala. Haleyville

Jerry Foster DE 6-2 220 FR Athens, Ala. Athens

Andrew Freeman LB 5-10 220 FR Birmingham, Ala. Gardendale

Joe Gurley K/P 6-2 200 FR Killen, Ala. Brooks

Cortez Hall WR 6-1 195 FR Hoover, Ala. Hoover

Deondre Hampton RB 6-0 195 FR Florence, Ala. Brooks

Adam Ingram OL 6-5 255 FR Oakman, Ala. Oakman

Demetrius King RB 6-1 205 FR Gardendale, Ala. Gardendale

Jakobi Lewis OL 6-3 265 FR Sheffield, Ala. Sheffield

Andre Little WR 6-0 170 FR Boaz, Ala. West End

Brodric Martin DE 6-6 275 FR Tuscaloosa, Ala. Northridge

Cade McGuire OL 6-1 270 FR Tuscumbia, Ala. Muscle Shoals

Cameron Orr OL 6-6 280 FR Golden, Miss. Itawamba Agricultural

John Peavy WR 5-10 185 FR Eastaboga, Ala. Oxford

Will Singleton CB 5-11 153 FR Hoover, Ala. Hoover

C.J. Sturdivant RB 5-9 204 FR Hoover, Ala. Hoover

Christon Taylor LB 6-0 220 FR Hoover, Ala. Hoover

Cameron Turner WR 6-1 195 FR Conyers, Ala. Rockdale County

Tucker Walters OL 6-1 290 FR Madison, Ala. Bob Jones

David Woodruff OL 6-6 335 FR Winfield, Ala. Winfield

2017 UNA FOOTBALL TRANSFER SIGNEES – 4

TRANSFERS Pos Ht Wt Class Hometown High School/Previous School

Jaylin Dailey DE 6-1 256 JR Montgomery, Ala. Robert E. Lee/Mississippi Gulf Coast CC

Jaylan Daniels DE 6-4 220 JR Vienna, Ga. Dooly County/Univ. of South Alabama

Alex Norwood WR 6-2 187 JR Beldon, Miss. Tupelo/Northwest Mississippi CC

Kelvin Thomas S 6-0 190 JR Castilla, Miss. Charleston/Copiah Lincoln CC

MID-YEAR TRANSFERS

Pos Ht Wt Class Hometown High School/Previous School

Austin Hicks H-Back 6-3 230 JR Gardendale, Ala. Gardendale/Tennessee Tech

Khadedryck Todd OL 6-4 295 JR Hattiesburg, Miss. Hattiesburg/Jones CC