Barrett named LaGrange Eminent Scholar

FLORENCE, Ala.- University of North Alabama College of Business Dean Gregory Carnes is pleased to announce that Dr. J. Doug Barrett has been appointed as the LaGrange Eminent Scholar of Business. Barrett will continue to serve as the Department Chair of Economics and Finance and as the Director of the Institute for Innovation and Economic Development.

“Dr. Barrett is one of the most respected faculty members on campus,” said Carnes. “His extraordinary service to both the University and the community, as well as his commitment to teaching and research certainly makes this honor an appropriate form of recognition.”

Barrett received a Ph.D. in Statistics with a minor in Management Science from the University of Alabama in 1995. Since 1997 he has served as a UNA faculty member, primarily teaching Quantitative Methods. Barrett has completed many economic impact studies for clients such as the University of North Alabama, City of Florence, Huntsville Housing Authority, and RegionalCare Hospital Partners.

Barrett has been published in over 60 scholarly journals and has presented at over 45 academic conferences. In 2017, he received the Outstanding COB Service Award and the Outstanding University Service Award. His leadership of the College of Business’ Institute for Innovation and Economic Development enhances the economic well-being of the region by assisting businesses, government and community organizations with technical support using the assets of the Institute and its partners.

The LaGrange Eminent Scholar position is an endowed chair that was funded by several generous supporters of the College of Business. Barrett exemplifies the characteristics of a true scholar that is associated with the position. His appointment is effective August 1, 2017.