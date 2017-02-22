Activist Jane Elliott to Speak at the University of North Alabama

FLORENCE, Ala. –Anti-racism activist, educator and feminist, Jane Elliott will speak at the University of North Alabama, Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 6 p.m.

UNA’s Programming Council’s Culture and Education committee is hosting the event, which will mark the first time Elliott has held a speaking engagement in the state of Alabama.

Elliott is best known for her “Blue Eyes, Brown Eyes” experiment. The exercise developed by Elliott used eye color rather than skin color to teach schoolchildren about racial segregation. She has appeared on numerous news outlets and on the Oprah Winfrey Show five times. Elliott is also considered by some to be a forerunner of what we know today as diversity training.

